Total and ExxonMobil tap Strohm to boost TCP tech
Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) specialist Strohm has secured a contract with Total and ExxonMobil for a qualification testing programme for a high pressure, high temperature TCP.
The qualification project will create a foundation for further development of this TCP technology for riser applications.
Under the agreement, the business, which rebranded from Airborne Oil & Gas, will execute a qualification testing programme for a TCP Jumper for permanent subsea application, for hydrocarbon service.
The TCP Jumper, designed and fabricated using carbon fibre and PVDF polymer, provides a powerful combination for subsea high pressure and high temperature applications.
“This project for Total and ExxonMobil demonstrates our success in the subsea market with our TCP technology on the basis of a compelling business case, fit-for-purpose materials and a clear endorsement of the technology from key clients,” said Henk de Boer, chief technology officer at Strohm.
“Total and ExxonMobil have previously qualified our materials and products for water injection and have an extensive and deep understanding of composite materials and TCP.”
Ivo Conradi, SURF & SPS R&D lead at Total E&P R&D, commented: “We believe there could be great potential in using TCP Jumpers to optimise subsea architectures, with the aim to reduce cost and increase lay-out flexibility. This programme is an important step for our company to be able to consider TCP as an alternative solution in a wider range of subsea applications.”
Tristan Aspray, vice president of research and technology development at ExxonMobil, also said: “We recently qualified Strohm’s TCP for water injection applications and look forward to the potential for new offshore product offerings that bring value and maximize efficiencies for upcoming offshore developments.”
