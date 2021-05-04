Alfa Laval expands production capacity in China

May 4, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Alfa Laval, a Sweden-based ballast water treatment system (BWTS) manufacturer, is to strengthen its ties with Asian shipyards as it decided to invest in a new production line in Qingdao, China.

As informed, the company will begin implementing the production line for its ballast water treatment technology, Alfa Laval PureBallast 3, during spring 2021.

Alfa Laval Qingdao factory. Courtesy of Alfa Laval

“As the line gradually expands to include the full flow range by the end of 2022, it will support and deepen regional shipyard relationships as the ballast water treatment market shifts towards Asia,” according to the company.

Asia is already a key market for the manufacturer’s BWTS as the majority of PureBallast 3 installations occur at Asian shipyards, even when the vessels themselves are flagged in other regions.

When the global wave of ballast water treatment system retrofits begins to subside in 2024, Asian shipyards are expected to become even more dominant as the focus shifts to newbuilding.

“The future of ballast water treatment installations is undoubtedly in Asia,” Peter Sahlén, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast, pointed out.

“Our investment in Qingdao will expand the … support that Alfa Laval already provides to Asian customers.”

Having been present in China for more than 30 years, Alfa Laval has both a factory in Qingdao and a PureBallast Competence Centre in Shanghai. From the Shanghai site, the company provides customer support, technical support and project management services.

Building up PureBallast 3 production in Qingdao will add physical supply strengths to the company’s regional offering in ballast water treatment.



“Qingdao is located in one of China’s Development Zones and is well situated geographically, which will mean simpler logistics with sustainability advantages for shipyards in Asia,” Sahlén explained.

PureBallast is a chemical-free technology sold and serviced by Alfa Laval. A vital component of PureBallast is the enhanced UV reactor, which was developed jointly by Alfa Laval and Wallenius Water based on Wallenius Water technology. All PureBallast systems are available with both IMO and U.S. Coast Guard type approvals.