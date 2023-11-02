Alfa Laval eyes business opportunities in hydrogen sector

November 2, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Swedish sustainable solutions provider Alfa Laval is establishing a new business unit, ‘Business Unit Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Technologies,’ intending to capture business opportunities in the hydrogen sector. It will be established by January 1, 2024, and will be part of the Energy Division.

Alfa Laval said that over the past three years, the company has been present in the hydrogen market, pioneering products and solutions in the areas of electrolyzers and fuel cells, and recognizing the potential, it has decided to establish a new business unit and develop new products and solutions in hydrogen applications in collaboration with industry leaders.

The company has also announced that it will build an Innovation Center dedicated to heat exchangers, fuel cells and electrolyzer components to further drive innovation, R&D and testing in these areas, both from a capability and pace perspective. The center will be located at the company’s headquarters in Lund.

Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval, commented: “The creation of a dedicated business unit confirms our commitment to drive the necessary actions in the evolving energy landscape. Hydrogen plays a pivotal role in the energy transition and our ambition is to speed up this transformation through innovation and the industrialization of electrolyzer and fuel cell components.”

To remind, an electrolyzer uses renewable energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen gases through an electrolytic process and a fuel cell converts the chemical energy of a fuel, typically hydrogen, and an oxidizing agent (usually oxygen from the air) into electrical energy through an electrochemical reaction.