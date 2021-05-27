Alfa Laval’s BWTS deckhouse solutions win DNV’s design approval

May 27, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Alfa Laval, a Sweden-based ballast water treatment system (BWTS) manufacturer, has received a Type Approval Design Certificate from classification society DNV for PureBallast 3 Ex deckhouse solutions.

The company stated that “this is a major achievement, representing the first design approval for the installation of ballast water treatment systems on the weather deck.”

Image: Deckhouse from side; Courtesy of Alfa Laval

As informed, Alfa Laval’s approved design includes the deckhouse enclosure as well as the system’s internal installation on fixed rails and all of the internal piping and electrical connections.

Placing ballast water treatment systems in a deck-mounted enclosure is necessary on most modern tankers, which lack a pump room or other suitable internal space.

Image: DH1500 interior; Courtesy of Alfa Laval

“Alfa Laval quickly recognized the importance of having a standardized and purpose-built solution for installing PureBallast 3 Ex on deck,” Peter Sahlén, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast, said.

“Likewise, DNV recognized that this would require a unique approach to the approval – given that the solution falls outside traditional class definitions. “

“Working together, we’ve achieved a design approval that encompasses the reinforcements, insulation, ventilation and other elements that protect ballast water treatment system performance and lifetime.”

Endre Lajord, Project Manager, DNV, added: “When dealing with a new type of installation that may not fit within existing class definitions, it is essential to make sure that the solution conforms to the same rigorous standards.”

“Installing ballast water treatment systems on the weather deck is a new area, and we were very pleased that Alfa Laval chose to work with us on this design approval. “

Since both the enclosure and the installation within the solutions have been approved, all PureBallast 3 Ex deckhouse deliveries will have this approval in advance, according to Alfa Laval.

For the final onboard approval, only the mounting of the enclosure on deck and its interconnections with the vessel will need to be evaluated by the classification society.

In practice, the design approval for PureBallast 3 Ex deckhouse solutions is expected to reduce the time and effort needed from system integrators – and the implications for shipowners.

Finally, the design will ensure conditions that keep PureBallast 3 Ex within its design limits, from the interior climate to factors like wind and wave loads, as Sahlén stated.

A few months ago, the company’s PureBallast 2 system with a Boll & Kirsch filter received USCG type approval.

The system underwent some technical modifications in order to become compliant with the USCG’s testing regime.