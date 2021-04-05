Algoma welcomes most efficient bulker to its fleet

April 5, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Algoma Central Corporation has taken delivery of the Captain Henry Jackman, the fifth Equinox Class gearless dry-bulk carrier and the tenth Equinox Class vessel to join the fleet.

The ship is expected to begin her voyage to Canada from the Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Company in China in mid-April. The vessel will cross the Pacific Ocean near the equator, transit through the Panama Canal and from there will make her way to Canada.

Algoma says that Captain Henry Jackman is the most efficient vessel in domestic fleet.

The vessel features Equinox 3.0 design, an evolution of the original Equinox Class, incorporating improvements in cargo deadweight capacity and equipment.

These improvements include lighter-weight aluminum hatch covers and the adoption of an improved twin rudder design that enables the ship to achieve increased cargo capacity without requiring an increase in the vessel’s power and fuel consumption. The result is an estimated 1,200MT increased deadweight of the ship.

Furthermore, Captain Henry Jackman is fitted with a closed-loop exhaust gas scrubber.

“The domestic dry-bulk segment has been our core business for over 100 years and we have invested over $500 million in sustaining that business since the launch of the Equinox Class fleet renewal plan in 2010,” said Gregg Ruhl, President and CEO of Algoma.

“The arrival of Captain Henry Jackman on the Great Lakes will be a proud moment for Algoma as we introduce our tenth and most efficient Equinox Class vessel yet.”

The bulker is expected to begin trading on the Great Lakes in late June.