American Ship Repair partners with C-LNG for U.S. projects

July 26, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Singapore-based marine engineering firm C-LNG Solutions has partnered up with maritime transportation company American Ship Repair (ASR) to work on ship projects in the U.S.

American Ship Repair (ASR) announced its partnership with C-LNG, a firm that deals with LNG systems in the maritime industry. ASR will serve as their official representative in the United States.

Based in Singapore, with fabrication facilities in China, C-LNG was founded by industry leaders and engineers from the marine and offshore sectors. It provides advanced solutions for LNG fuel gas supply system (FGSS), LNG cargo handling system (CHS), LNG regasification, floating storage regasification units (FSRU), and small and medium size LNG logistics solutions.

“The industry has fully embraced moving towards a decarbonised future,” said ASR president Peter Gianopulos. “Effective, cost-efficient solutions, such as those from C-LNG, make sense not only for newbuilds, but for retrofits as well.”

ASR recently escorted a delegation from C-LNG on a tour of key market sectors in the United States, visiting existing and potential clients.

The partnership has already received commitments from U.S.-based customers and is actively in discussions for both retrofit and new build projects.

“There’s been enthusiastic interest in C-LNG’s solutions in our market,” said Gianopulos.