Cryosafe and C-LNG team up for clean fuels projects

February 22, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

UK-based clean fuels service provider Cryosafe Services and Singapore-based marine engineering firm C-LNG have signed a deal for clean fuels projects in China and Singapore.

Courtesy of C-LNG

The parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for strategic cooperation. The deal specifically refers to the training, operation, safety assessment, and consultancy as well as the R&D for future new clean fuels in the worldwide shipping market.

The MoU will also allow Cryosafe to support and grow its business in China and Singapore.

Furthermore, C-LNG and Cryosafe will be working on R&D projects to include cleaner fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen.

Director & Co-founder at CryoSafe Grant Wintle said this deal is very exciting for the company.

“Not only does it grow our geographical scope but it allows both companies to share engineering support resources in LNG.”

C-LNG Solutions is a specialized system integrator for clean marine fuel systems with clean fuel such as LNG /ammonia/ hydrogen. It has a strong presence in China. The company says it had successfully delivered the world’s first very large LNG fuel supply system based on the world’s largest C-type LNG fuel tank for two 14K TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels ( MSC Washington and MSC Virginia).

With operational experience in LNG, LNG STS, LNG terminals and LNG fueling, Cryosafe Services is providing support services from concept to delivery.

Its services include:

Foundation to advanced LNG training;

LNG project lifecycle assurance services such as Risk assessments;

HAZOP/HAZIDs;

Operational procedural review/GAP analysis, project audits;

Full range of LNG operational consultancy services.

The cooperation between the companies is to maximize both parties’ experience and expertise in the industry in different regions.