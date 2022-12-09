Amogy to integrate Ballard’s fuel cell engines in ammonia-to-power platform

December 9, 2022, by Aida Čučuk

Amogy Inc., US-based ammonia power solutions company, has signed a contract with Ballard Power Systems, a global provider of zero-emission fuel cell technology, to purchase fuel cell engines for its ammonia-to-power maritime applications.

Under this contract, Amogy will purchase an initial order of three, 200 kW FCwaveTM engines, a scalable fuel cell system certified for operation in marine environments, and Ballard will support integration of the fuel cell engines with Amogy’s proprietary ammonia reforming system.

Upon completion of the initial projects, it is expected that Amogy will order additional seven FCwaveTM engines.

Ballard is set to deliver the initial order to Amogy in 2023.

“We are excited for the opportunity to work with Amogy and bring our clean and innovative technologies together. We believe Amogy’s onboard capabilities to convert ammonia to gaseous hydrogen combined with our fuel cell engines will be a major milestone to achieve decarbonisation in the marine sector,” said Søren Østergaard Hansen, General Manager, Marine and Stationary, Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S.

“This contract and collaboration opportunity with Ballard is a significant and valuable step as Amogy expands its efforts in the maritime sector. With access to their leading fuel cell technology and team of experts, together we can expedite commercialisation of scalable, ammonia-to-power solutions for the maritime industry and support global sustainability goals,” said Seonghoon Woo, Chief Executive Officer at Amogy.

Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power platform relies on unique ammonia cracking technology, facilitating the extraction of hydrogen onboard for fuel in a hydrogen engine. The Amogy team is currently scaling the technology for use in maritime vessels, with plans for a tank barge and tugboat operations.

