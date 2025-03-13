Back to overview
DNV okays Hanwha Aerospace’s marine hydrogen fuel cell system

Certification & Classification
March 13, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Hanwha Aerospace, a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, has received approval in principle (AIP) from Norway-based classification society DNV for its 200 kW hydrogen fuel cell system designed for maritime applications.

Credit: Hanwha Aerospace via LinkedIn

According to Hanwha, the certification, which builds upon the approval from the Korean Register of Shipping (KR), verifies the safety and compliance with international regulations of new technologies applied to ships and materials during the basic design phase.

Dong-jo Oh, Executive Director of Hanwha Aerospace, said: “This certification from DNV validates our hydrogen fuel cell technology at the highest global standards for safety and performance. We will leverage our eco-friendly marine solution technologies to continuously collaborate with Hanwha Ocean in targeting the global zero-carbon vessel market, helping the maritime industry achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions.”

Hanwha noted it is now positioned to begin full-scale marketing and sales of its maritime hydrogen fuel cells as well as to secure type approval for its polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) technology, “strengthening its competitiveness in the zero-carbon propulsion systems market.” The company plans to further develop and commercialize this solution for various marine vessels, from commercial ships to specialized maritime applications.

It is worth mentioning that in June 2024, Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Ocean, KR and ammonia power solutions company Amogy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that focuses on the technical collaboration and certification for the application of ammonia reformers and ammonia fuel cell systems to ships. Previously, Hanwha Ocean signed a contract to purchase Amogy’s ammonia-to-electrical power system, including Hanwha Aerospace’s hydrogen fuel cell system.

