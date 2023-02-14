Angel Island Ferry to operate California’s 1st electric short-run ferry

February 14, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Angel Island-Tiburon Ferry Company (Angel Island Ferry) has partnered with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to convert and operate California’s first zero-emission electric short-run ferry.

Credit: Angel Island Ferry

As informed, California-based Green Yachts has been selected to transform The Angel Island to an electric propulsion vessel. The electrification project represents an important milestone for PG&E’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet Program, expanding the program’s support of transportation electrification to include the marine sector.

Through the collaboration with Angel Island Ferry, PG&E plans to bolster electricity transmission to the ferry terminal and support the installation of charging infrastructure to help power the 59-foot, 400-passenger vessel for its ferry service, sunset cruises and chartered events.

“We are very excited that The Angel Island will be the first of the short-run ferries in California to be 100% zero-emission, as our company continues supporting the natural environment of the Bay and our beautiful state park,” said Captain Maggie McDonogh, fourth-generation owner and operator of The Angel Island ferry.

“Getting adequate electricity to our ferry terminal is an essential part of this plan. We could not move forward with going electric without the important support we receive as a participant in PG&E’s EV Fleet Program. It shows that PG&E supports small family-owned businesses like ours that are trying to reduce emissions.”

“This electrification project wouldn’t be possible without sufficient electrical supply for fast charging between ferry runs. PG&E has been a great partner throughout the collaboration,” said Graham Balch, Managing Broker of Green Yachts.

“An electric semi-truck requires 2 kWh to go one mile, and The Angel Island ferry requires 30 kWh to go one mile. The increased energy requirement per mile shows the significant challenge associated with electrifying the marine sector.”

As part of the 2030 clean energy goals outlined in PG&E’s Climate Strategy Report, the company is aiming to proactively prepare the grid for 12,000 GWh of EV-related electric load and improve processes to enable rapid, safe EV energization and interconnection.

It is also working to enable 2 million EVs to participate in vehicle-grid integration applications, allowing EVs to be a cornerstone of both reliability and climate resilience. PG&E offers a wide variety of resources and programs to support its commercial and residential EV customers.

“PG&E is committed to providing easy-to-use and affordable clean transportation programs and incentives that help redefine the energy landscape to support California’s clean air and greenhouse gas emission reduction goals and collective action on climate change,” said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President, Utility Partnerships and Innovation.