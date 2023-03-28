Another firm joins LLOG’s deepwater Gulf of Mexico project

March 28, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Texas-based oil and gas service company Trendsetter Engineering has won a contract with LLOG Exploration Offshore for the provision of subsea hardware for a project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Independence Hub; Source: Intermoor

Trendsetter will design and manufacture the subsea production manifold featuring its TCS subsea connectors, along with valves sourced from Advanced Technology Valve (ATV) in Colico, Italy, for the Salamanca subsea developments at Leon and Castile.

Under the contract described as “significant”, the company is also supplying TCS connectors and ATV valves for the export tie-ins.

The equipment is scheduled for delivery early next year.

“We’re delighted to continue our great partnership with LLOG on the Salamanca Field Development,” said Ron Downing, President of Trendsetter Engineering. “This project is a continuation of the great trust Trendsetter have developed with LLOG, building on recent successful deliveries for Spruance, Taggart and Dome Patrol.”

LLOG announced its decision to reuse what was previously the world’s deepest floating production platform for the development of its Leon and Castile discoveries in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in May 2022. For that purpose, the company bought the old Independence Hub platform from Genesis Energy with plans to refurbish it and turn it into a floating production unit (FPU) named Salamanca.

The Salamanca FPS will be located in Block 689 of the Keathley Canyon and will sit at approximately 6,400 feet, capable of producing 60,000 BOPD, 25,000 BWPD, and 40 MMSCFD of natural gas.

The work related to the refurbishment of the old production platform started in September last year, following the assembling of a group of contractors.