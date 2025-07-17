Solstad vessel built in 1999 nets contract with Petrobras

1999-built Solstad vessel nets contract with Petrobras
July 17, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian shipping company Solstad Offshore has secured a contract with Brazilian oil & gas player Petrobras for a construction support vessel (CSV) built in 1999.

Source: Solstad

The CSV Normand Pioneer will be on a bareboat contract from the vessel owner Solstad Maritime ASA (SOMA) to Solstad Offshore, which is the contract holder with Petrobras.

Normand Pioneer will be mobilized with a heave-compensated E-type gangway system from Ampelmann, with the contract to commence in October.

The contract, with a duration of 180 days firm, has a gross value of approximately $17 million, including mobilization. 

The vessel was built in 1999 by Ulstein. The 95-meter-long CSV can accommodate 73 persons.

