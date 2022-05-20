Another subsea cable manufacturer commits to SBTi net-zero standard

May 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Chinese subsea cable manufacturer ZTT Submarine Cable & System has revealed its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), setting emissions reduction targets.

ZTT announced it had committed to the SBTi Net-Zero Standard and will set a robust emissions reduction target at the pace and scale required by climate science.

“We are joining the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign – the world’s largest and fastest-growing group of companies that are aligning with 1.5°C by helping to halve global emissions by 2030. We will also develop science-based target(s) and get validated by the SBTi as per the schedule,” ZTT stated.

The subsea cable manufacturer also became part of the Race to Zero, the UN-backed campaign that looks to rally leadership from all non-state actors for a healthy, resilient, zero-carbon recovery.

Related Article Posted: 18 days ago ZTT’s new factory delivers first subsea cable Posted: 18 days ago

To remind, Greek cable manufacturer Hellenic Cables recently received approval from SBTi for its near and long-term net-zero targets.

Hellenic Cables commits to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030 from a 2020 base year, as well as the absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, employee commuting, and use of sold products by 25% within the same timeframe.

The company also commits to increasing the annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 24% in 2020 to 80% by 2025 and 100% by 2030, respectively.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: