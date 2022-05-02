ZTT’s new factory delivers first subsea cable

May 2, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

China’s ZTT Submarine Cable & System has delivered the first medium-voltage cable from its new subsea cable factory in Shanwei, Guangdong Province.

Source: ZTT

The medium-voltage production lines at the new factory were calibrated and put into commercial operation on 9 September 2021.

The first local medium voltage project was delivered this month. The cable is 35 kV without a lead alloy sheath.

According to ZTT, the high-voltage line and facility of the new factory are still under construction and scheduled to be completed in October.

As a result, the Chinese company will have two manufacturing bases for medium-voltage and high-voltage submarine cables by the end of 2022, further increasing its capacity to support offshore wind development.

Source: ZTT

As published on 12 April, ZTT Submarine Cable & System won a contract with a local contractor in Vietnam to deliver 83 kilometers of submarine composite cable for the Tan Phu Dong 1 nearshore wind project.

Cable shipment is expected in August. The end-user is Gia Lai Electricity JSC, a Vietnam-based hydropower generation company.

Shortly after it was reported that the Chinese cable supplier secured three oil and gas subsea cable supply projects with UAE’s National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), set to be delivered to the end-user Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

