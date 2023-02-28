Another three firms secure work for Angolan oilfield project

February 28, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Following the award of three contracts for the project announced earlier today, Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, has selected another three companies for work at the Agogo field development project offshore Angola.

Azule Energy

Azule Energy contracted Baker Hughes to deliver subsea equipment and services for the oilfield project located in the West Hub Area of Block 15/06.

The scope includes the delivery of 23 standard subsea trees, 11 Aptara manifolds, SemStar5 fiber optic controls and the related system scope of supply. Baker Hughes will also provide services and aftermarket support for the Agogo integrated west hub subsea production system.

The company stated it will manufacture, assemble and test a significant portion of the equipment in Angola.

The award is said to represent the first major new greenfield project awarded in offshore Angola in more than five years.

“Our local manufacturing capabilities, deepwater development equipment and innovative subsea control system technology enable us to provide exceptional support to Azule Energy in their efforts to increase oil production in Angola,” said Maria Claudia Borras, Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes.

“Our expertise and comprehensive solutions well-equip us to reduce complexity, support project schedules, and deliver successful outcomes for Azule Energy and further contribute to the growth of Angola’s energy industry.”

Furthermore, Saipem won a contract to supply rigid flowlines and subsea structure transportation and installation for the project, and TechnipFMC for the supply of risers and flowlines.

Related Article Posted: 23 hours ago Angola’s largest independent oil & gas producer goes on a hat-trick award spree Posted: 23 hours ago

It was reported earlier today that Yinson won a contract to deliver a floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) asset for the project, Aker Solutions was appointed to provide the umbilicals, and Subsea 7 will deliver the transport and installation of flexible pipes, umbilicals, and associated subsea structures.

All the contracts, which have an overall value of around $7.8 billion, follow the final investment decision (FID) for the project.

The project comprises 36 new wells (21 producers and 15 Injectors), one converted FPSO with a capacity for 120.000 bbl/day of oil production, 230MMSCF/day of gas injection and 120.000 bbl/day of water injection.

It will produce hydrocarbons from Agogo and Ndungu fields via both the existing Ngoma FPSO and the new Agogo FPSO.

“The signing of these contracts marks the start of a new wave of major investment in the deep water of Angola and it will deliver a significant value of activities for the country’s oil and gas industry. This project will also represent an important contribution towards the increase of the country oil production,” said Adriano Mongini, Azule Energy’s CEO.

Azule Energy was established in August last year as a 50/50 joint venture between BP and Eni through the combination of the companies’ Angolan businesses. It is said to be Angola’s largest producer.

Block 15/06 partners are Eni Angola as the operator (36.84 per cent), Sonangol P&P (36.84 per cent), and SSI Fifteen Limited (26.32 per cent). Since the first oil in 2014, it has produced over 300 million barrels from Ngoma and Armada Olombendo FPSOs.