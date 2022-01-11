Antwerp-Zeebrugge port merger gets green light in Belgium

January 11, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The Competition College of the Belgian Competition Authority (BMA) has approved the merger between the Port of Antwerp and the Port of Zeebrugge.

Photo: Port of Antwerp

Once the merger process is finalized, the two ports will operate as an integrated port enterprise — Haven van Antwerpen-Brugge / Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

Samen met @dirk_defauw, zeer verheugd met het nieuws dat de Belgische Mededingingsautoriteit (BMA) haar goedkeuring geeft voor het samengaan van @PortofAntwerp & @Port_Zeebrugge. Een belangrijke opstap in het finaliseren van het fusietraject van de Port of Antwerp-Bruges!💛⚓ — Annick De Ridder (@AnnickDeRidder) January 10, 2022

According to the BMA, the investigation focused on the impact of the concentration on markets for port concessions and general and specific port services for containers, fluid bulk and roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) cargo.

“The College has decided, in line with the proposal of the competition prosecutor, that the concentration is unlikely to give rise to consequences that would prevent approval,” BCA said.

In February last year, the City of Antwerp and the City of Bruges reached an agreement to merge their respective ports.

Related Article Posted: 10 months ago The ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge joining forces Posted: 10 months ago

The ports see the merger as an opportunity to strengthen their position within the global supply chain especially as they transition towards a low-carbon economy.

As part of a joint plan, the two ports defined three strategic priorities – sustainable growth, resilience and leadership in the energy and digital transition.