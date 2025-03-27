Port of Antwerp-Bruges
Port of Antwerp-Bruges, MPA Singapore team up on maritime digitalization, decarbonization

March 27, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on maritime decarbonization and digitalization.

Illustration. Courtesy of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges

As explained, the joint initiative aims to strengthen the partnership between the two port authorities and reaffirm the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange in addressing global maritime challenges.

Signed in late March 2025, the MOU provides a framework for the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and MPA to exchange information and explore collaboration in key areas of maritime decarbonization and digitalization.

“This MoU marks a significant step in the energy and digital transition. At Port of Antwerp-Bruges we are committed to pioneer towards a sustainable and secure future. We are committed to collaborate and exchange knowledge within our partnerships. We look forward to working closely with MPA to achieve our shared goals,” Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, commented.

“Our collaboration with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges marks an important step in advancing our shared goals of maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation. Collaboration and knowledge exchange will be key to driving innovation and achieving sustainability in the sector, and we look forward to the strengthened partnership with Port of Antwerp-Bruges to create a more sustainable, efficient, and secure maritime future,” Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, said.

“We are very pleased to build on our strong partnership with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. Our ports are intrinsically linked, which also means we share the same challenges. Further cooperation will therefore allow them to continue to grow into high-performing and environmentally friendly economic hubs,” Johan Klaps, Vice-Mayor (for the Port and Economy) of the City of Antwerp and President of the board of directors of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, noted.

Separately, MPA also signed a cooperation agreement with the Port of Rotterdam—the largest seaport in Europe. The agreement builds on the success of the green and digital shipping corridor established by the two ports in 2022.

