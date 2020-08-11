APM Terminals buys ALC’s container terminal in Aarhus
Terminal operator APM Terminals, part of Denmark’s Maersk Group, has decided to acquire a container terminal in Aarhus from local logistics company Aarhus Logistics Center (ALC).
As informed, the neighboring APM Terminals Aarhus is acquiring operations as well as the port areas of ALC.
The transfer of ownership will have effect as of 1 September 2020.
The terminal was established by ALC in the spring of 2017, after which ALC has managed to develop a strong activity level. However, due to limitations regarding area capacity and lack of prospects of further developing the business, ALC consequently decided to divest the terminal to the much larger operation at APM Terminals in Aarhus.
“Aarhus has a central position for the container traffic, and in ALC, we have within a few years attained a strong activity level. However, we estimate that from a long-term perspective, it will be difficult to further develop our activities,” Jan Dam Poulsen, Managing Director, ALC, commented.
“Consequently, it will also involve challenges to continue servicing our clients in the most appropriate way. By selling the terminal to APM Terminals, we also ensure improved possibilities for the clients.”
“We are acquiring an interesting business with loyal clients, who will now gain access to a bigger network, and with that new development opportunities for their business. At the same time, we expect to be able to make the clients’ workday more efficient as administration decreases with just one operator,” Dennis Olesen, Managing Director Nordics, APM Terminals, commented.
