APM Terminals Elizabeth to cut emissions by 45% in 2021

January 29, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

APM Terminals Elizabeth in New Jersey USA has started to use green power, from a supplier that offers renewables such as wind and solar which will help the terminal reduce CO2 emissions by around 45% in 2021.

The terminal expects the move will result in slashing 7 kg CO2/TEU from the current 16 kg CO2/TEU intensity.

This translates into an estimated emissions reduction of 8000 metric tons of CO2 in 2021.

APM Terminals Elizabeth embarked on a decarbonizing plan in 2016 as part of a multi-year effort to reduce energy consumption through improved efficiency, equipment upgrades, and electrification.

The project has generated a reduction in CO2 emissions from an average of 18 kg CO2/TEU in 2016, to 16 kg CO2/TEU in 2020, the terminal operator said.

“Our decision to pursue green-sourced energy reflects our overall long-term company plans to decarbonize our terminal operations. We’re progressing on that goal through a multi-year program that aligns with our customers who are also decarbonizing their logistics chains and looking to work with like-minded companies,” Jon Poelma, Managing Director of APM Terminals Elizabeth said.

APM Terminals Elizabeth has also introduced a new gate complex designed to improve the trucker experience, reduce truck idling and improve turn times. Average turnaround time reductions of 11 minutes have already been seen, representing a reduction of 3 kilograms CO2/TEU.

Other actions underway to reduce emissions include improving operational efficiencies and traffic management on the terminal.

“We’re on a path to achieving net zero carbon emissions and making significant steps this year. We will continue to focus on emission reduction and working with our customers to reduce their supply chain emissions, while collaborating with federal, state and local authorities to achieve this goal together,” added Poelma.

APM Terminals Elizabeth operates one of the largest container terminals in the Port of New York/New Jersey. The terminal operator has invested $200 million in upgrading the facility to improve the customer experience, enhance productivity and expand capacity for future growth as part of a five year modernization program. A near dock rail facility, Millennium Marine Rail (MMR) is operated jointly with Maher Terminals and handles 60% of intermodal cargo to the hinterland – as part of APM Terminals Elizabeth’ gateway port, first call vessel status.

Graph shows operational carbon intensity (kgCO2/TEU) for 2016 – 2020, and forecasted intensity in 2021 once switched to wind energy.

Emissions are calculated from monthly fuel and electricity consumption following the Green House Gas Protocol, and divided by the number of containers moved across the berth.