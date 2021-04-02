APM Terminals MedPort Tangier begins next development phase

April 2, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

APM Terminals MedPort Tangier, a terminal in Morocco, is celebrating its next major development milestone by kicking off phase-2 of the development, which will add an extra 1 million TEU capacity to its footprint.

Image Courtesy: APM Terminals

During phase 1, the terminal operated with a 1,200 meter-long quay.

To support the continued development of the terminal, APM Terminals MedPort Tangier’s second phase of development will add an additional 400 meters, increasing the total quay length to 1,600 meters.

As explained, this will add an additional throughput capacity of 1 million containers to reach the previously announced overall capacity of 5 million TEUs.

Operations at the terminal commenced in 2019 after a total investment of $800 million.

APM Terminals MedPort Tangier is the second transshipment terminal established by APM Terminals in the Tanger Med port complex, next to APM Terminals Tangier, which started operations in 2007. Being the first automated container terminal, APM Terminals Medport Tangier is said to be one of the most technologically advanced terminals in Africa.