APMT Rotterdam returns to Konecranes for more straddle carriers

The APM Terminals Rotterdam container terminal has ordered a fleet of 16 diesel-electric Konecranes Noell straddle carriers.

Konecranes said that the order was secured in March and that the straddle cranes would be delivered and handed over by the end of September 2020.

The Rotterdam-based terminal currently operates a fleet of 41 Konecranes Noell straddle carriers.

“Our relationship with APMT Rotterdam goes back years. I’m honored to receive this vote of confidence in our straddle carrier technology. We will make sure that this fleet enters service smoothly, giving APMT Rotterdam the performance and reliability it expects from a Konecranes product,” Peter Kania, Head of Sales for straddle carriers, commented.

“For more than a decade our straddle carriers have been the backbone of the terminal’s landside operation. We are proud to have been selected as a partner to replace the current machines as they are retired, step by step.”

The Konecranes Noell straddle carriers on order will have built-in readiness for automation. They are of the type NSC 644 E, diesel-electric machines lifting containers 1-over-3, equipped with Konecranes Noell NTS 62 F twin-lift spreaders. Three of the spreaders will be equipped with interfaces to a special snow-sweeping system.

As informed, all of the machines will be equipped with the Konecranes Noell Fleet Management System (FMS), and the system will be upgraded to integrate the new machines, giving service personnel visibility on the status of each of them.

They will also be equipped with the CREON-S safety control system, certified according to ISO 13849.

APM Terminals, a subsidiary of Maersk Group, revealed last year that it had signed a letter of intent to divest its container terminal APM Terminals Rotterdam to Hong Kong’s Hutchison Ports, which owns the adjacent ECT Delta terminal located in the Port of Rotterdam.

As informed, the parties have agreed that APM Terminals Rotterdam will continue to exist as an independent organization with a 5-year volume guarantee from the parent company, A.P. Moller-Maersk, and no forced redundancies within 4 years of signing the agreement.

Operational since October 2000, APMT Rotterdam has an annual capacity of 3.25 million TEUs.