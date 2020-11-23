AquaChemie breaks ground on a petrochemical terminal at Jebel Ali Port

November 23, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Chemical services company AquaChemie Middle East, part of the UAE-based AquaChemie Group, today broke ground on its petrochemical terminal in DP World’s flagship, Jebel Ali Port, Dubai.

The specialized bulk storage terminal will have a total envisaged capacity of around 40,000 CBM, out of which 35,000 CBM will be in bulk storage tanks and about 5,000 CBM in ISO tanks and drums.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World UAE Region and CEO Jafza breaking ground for new AquaChemie terminal

The $40 million project aims to boost the growing petrochemical trade between manufacturers and end-users in the Middle East and the world, while also addressing the acute shortage of storage facilities for redistribution and lease for bulk chemicals in Jebel Ali Port.

Scheduled for construction completion by early Q2 2022, the terminal is designed to store flammable chemicals, up to NFPA Class 1B. Over 100 chemicals of UN Class3 hazardous classification or non-hazardous chemicals can be stored in the facility’s nitrogen blanketed tanks.

AquaChemie Middle East targets revenue of around $400 million from the petrochemical terminal business in the next 7 years. Matt MacDonald, global engineering, management, and development consultancy, is responsible for the design, engineering, and project management.

“The entire AquaChemie team and I are eagerly waiting for this project to come into reality in the next 16-18 months’ time. This terminal project is a huge step for AquaChemie; to become one of the prominent players in the petrochemical business in the region,” V. Anandkumar, Partner and Director at AquaChemie Middle East said.

“Being associated with the petrochemicals industry for over three decades, I am excited to soon play a direct role in the distribution of additional 100-150 KTA (Kilo tonnes per annum) of over 50 petrochemicals globally,” Subrato Saha, Co-Founder and Director of AquaChemie Middle East, said.

According to Saha, the new terminal will serve as a one-stop solution for sourcing raw materials and processing chemicals for several industries and is poised to service sectors like oil and gas downstream, fine chemicals, fertilizer plants, paints and coatings, pharma, agrochemicals, textiles, and other industrial products.