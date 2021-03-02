Ardmore to manage 4 chemical tankers for Carl Büttner

March 2, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Bermuda-based tanker owner and operator Ardmore Shipping Corporation has unveiled a new partnership with Carl Büttner, taking on the commercial management of four chemical tankers on behalf of the Bremen-based shipowner.

The 24,000 dwt vessels – the MT Aurelia, MT Avalon, MT Apollo and MT Admiral – will operate alongside Ardmore’s own chemical tanker fleet.

Image Courtesy: Ardmore Shipping/Carl Buettner

As explained, the move signals a doubling of the number of similar sized chemical tankers under Ardmore’s management, leveraging the company’s platform and experience in the chemical and vegetable oil trades.

“This move also reflects our belief in the significant growth potential for more sustainable, non-fossil fuel cargoes, which already makes up 25% of our business,” Gernot Ruppelt, Chief Commercial Officer, Ardmore Shipping, commented.

“The energy transition is driving greater demand for non-fossil cargoes. In joining forces with Carl Büttner, we have strengthened our platform when it comes to meeting customers’ needs for the movement of chemical cargoes, which will benefit both partners mutually.”

“There is a strong match between our chemical tankers and Ardmore’s global presence and strong track record in the chemical and vegoil markets. And we look forward to exploring new trades and cargo opportunities for our ships,” Thorsten Mackenthun, Managing Director, Carl Büttner, said.

Ardmore Shipping also owns and operates six chemical tankers, bringing the total number of chemical tankers under Ardmore’s management to ten, in addition to the company’s fleet of IMO 2/3 medium range tankers.

According to Ardmore, the growth in more sustainable, non-fossil fuel cargoes is one of the key strands in the company’s Energy Transition Plan, alongside an ongoing focus on fuel efficiency improvements and partnership projects with like-minded clients and shipping companies.