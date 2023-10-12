Are Gulf of Mexico vessel restrictions a boon for whales but a curse for America’s offshore oil & gas industry?

As energy accounts for a significant portion of the inflation brewing on the global horizon, many claim that domestic energy production, including oil and gas, is the key to overcoming challenges in these trying times. With this at the forefront, a new report warns that the implementation of restrictions on oil and gas vessels in the Gulf of Mexico has the potential to undermine U.S. energy security and hamper further economic growth. On the other hand, environmental activists argue that these restrictions will save endangered Gulf of Mexico whales from extinction, as oil and gas development and vessel strikes pose a threat to their survival. Are America's energy security and economy really hanging in the balance?