Illustration; Source: API
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Are Gulf of Mexico vessel restrictions a boon for whales but a curse for America’s offshore oil & gas industry?
Premium

Are Gulf of Mexico vessel restrictions a boon for whales but a curse for America’s offshore oil & gas industry?

October 12, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

As energy accounts for a significant portion of the inflation brewing on the global horizon, many claim that domestic energy production, including oil and gas, is the key to overcoming challenges in these trying times. With this at the forefront, a new report warns that the implementation of restrictions on oil and gas vessels in the Gulf of Mexico has the potential to undermine U.S. energy security and hamper further economic growth. On the other hand, environmental activists argue that these restrictions will save endangered Gulf of Mexico whales from extinction, as oil and gas development and vessel strikes pose a threat to their survival. Are America's energy security and economy really hanging in the balance?

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Illustration; Source: API