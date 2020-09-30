Argentinian TecPlata terminal starts receiving imports from Far East

September 30, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Argentina-based TecPlata port terminal has begun receiving imports from the Far East with the first shipment from China through a new Far East service provided by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation.

TecPlata. Image Courtesy: ICTSI

The import was carried by the company Di Gilio Hnos de Ensenada which comprised auto parts from Ningbo, China, port and terminal operator International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) said.

In turn, on the same ship and on the same service, TecPlata’s first export for China was loaded. The exports were refrigerated containers from Frigorífico Gorina. Part of the reefer cargo is destined for the port of Shanghai, and the rest goes to the port of Xingang.

As explained, the new Evergreen service broadens the range of options for cargo traffic from/to the Far East which positions TecPlata as one of the best port alternatives for Argentine foreign trade.

According to ICTSI, TecPlata continues to add new services and seeks to develop and promote a logistics hub in the region, adding synergies with the La Plata Free Trade Zone, with the aim of reducing costs of Argentine logistics.

Back in 2008, TecPlata S.A. was granted a 30-year concession to build and operate an all-purpose port terminal in the greater Buenos Aires area in Argentina by the Consorcio de Gestion del Puerto La Plata. Built with an investment of $450 million, TecPlata is Argentina’s most modern container terminal with an initial capacity of 450,000 TEU capacity, and capable of being extended of up to 1 million TEUs in the second phase.