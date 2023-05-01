Argeo inks contract extension for Hugin AUV

May 1, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Marine survey contractor Argeo has signed a contract extension for the Hugin 6000 autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

Source: Argeo

The project, which started on 1 September 2022 with a minimum guaranteed duration of six months and a six-month extension, has now been extended to 1 March 2024.

The initial contract value of the extension is minimum $2 million, subject to some increase with utilization added.

“We are pleased to announce the extension of the project as it confirms the attractivity and functionality of the AUV systems,” said Argeo’s CEO, Trond Crantz.

The complete Hugin 6000 AUV system includes a full launch and recovery system container (LARS) and an operating system container (OPS).

All data collected is processed onboard the AUV using onboard-post processing and mosaicking software to allow quick turnaround during missions and improved decision-making for the customer.

According to Argeo, the vehicle enables deep-sea surveys to the benefit of marine industries including installations and infrastructure, offshore wind, oil & gas and deep-sea minerals.