Argeo marks entry into Brazil’s oil & gas sector with AUV deal

December 21, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian marine survey contractor Argeo has signed an agreement with an undisclosed client to provide autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) services in the Brazilian oil and gas sector.

The project is scheduled to commence early in the first quarter of 2022 and includes the possibility of being extended.

According to Argeo, the agreement represents a potential start of a broader campaign in the Brazilian deepwater market.

The Norwegian company did not reveal any other information about the work scope or the client.

“We are pleased to announce this project as it is a breakthrough agreement opening a new geographical market in line with our growth strategies. With the current strong gas and oil markets the demand for AUVs in the deep-water market in Brazil, is similarly strong,” said Argeo CEO, Trond Crantz.

“This is just the beginning of establishing Argeo in the region and we are in discussions regarding potential follow-on projects extending project delivery for several customers into early Q2.”

To remind, the Norwegian company revealed in early November that it had been selected for AUV work by a mystery client, but that the deal is awaiting final confirmation.

Argeo also recently ordered an autonomous snake robot from Eelume as part of its strategy to transform the ocean space inspection industry through robotics, sensors, and data analytics technology, reducing the operational carbon footprint while making inspections more efficient and cost-effective.