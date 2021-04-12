Ashtead inks deal with Zetechtics for ROV tooling tech

April 12, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Integrated subsea technology and services provider Ashtead Technology has signed a deal with Zetechtics to offer customers a range of new ROV tooling technologies.

Illustration (Courtesy of Ashtead Technology)

The collaboration agreement will see an array of torque tools, control systems and associated peripherals from the subsea control systems specialist made available to customers through Ashtead Technology’s nine customer service hubs.

David Mair, Ashtead Technology’s business development director, said: “We are continually developing and expanding our capability to meet the diverse needs of our customers around the world, who operate in all areas of the global energy industry.

“These new technologies offer improved performance, reliability and efficiency, as well as a greater level of user-friendliness”.

The deal gives both organisations the scope to add further specialist equipment based on demand.

Alan Duncan, commercial director of Zetechtics, added: “Customers prefer to use modern, easily-supported equipment, with the type of technical features they would have access to if buying new.

“We are excited to collaborate with Ashtead Technology and by introducing a wide range of new equipment to the market in this way will enable their customers to unlock the potential of our market-leading solutions”.