Atlantska Plovidba orders up to four eco-friendly bulkers in China

September 24, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Croatian shipping company Atlantska Plovidba has placed an order for up to four 82,000 dwt bulk carriers at Chinese shipyard Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry.

Under the agreement, the shipping company ordered two firm Kamsarmax vessels with the possibility of exercising an option for two more ships.

The contract between the two parties was signed on 21 September 2021. The value of the contract is $137 million, the bulker owner stated in its official statement.

The ships will be equipped with the latest green technologies, to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) zero-emission targets.

They are also designed to meet the requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to greenhouse gas, EEDI Phase 2. The bulkers are scheduled for delivery in 2023.

The acquisition of the new vessels is part of Atlantska’s fleet renewal policy. A few days ago, the firm completed the refinancing plans for its 75,213 dwt bulk carrier AP Libertas.

The ship was built in 2008 and is currently sailing under the flag of Malta.