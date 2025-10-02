Back to overview
AtoB@C Shipping: New plug-in hybrid vessel to work for Rottneros

Collaboration
October 2, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

AtoB@C Shipping, a Sweden-based subsidiary of Finnish shipping company ESL Shipping, has signed a long-term contract with Rottneros, a compatriot expert producer of pulp and molded fiber from sustainable forests.

Under the deal, AtoB@C Shipping will employ a new plug-in hybrid vessel for the Rottneros traffic, enabling up to 50% CO2 reduction per ton-mile compared to the current vessel operating on the same routes.

“We have been working side by side with AtoB@C Shipping for more than a decade and are happy to continue our partnership. AtoB@C Shipping is developing one of their vessels to fit our specific needs and, for this reason, we want to commit to a long-term contract. Together, we can also concretely show the way to more sustainable sea infrastructure,” Magnus Malmborg, Supply Chain Manager at Rottneros AB, commented.

As a part of the contract, AtoB@C Shipping will retrofit one of its new plug-in hybrid vessels with a crane. A self-loading and discharging vessel has been described as a “perfect” option for Rottneros’ port in Vallvik and necessary for the port in Norway, where shore crane capacity is limited.

A self-loading vessel also allows quicker loading in Baltic ports, from where the raw material is mainly delivered.

“We are very pleased to continue serving Rottneros and ensuring steady, safe and more sustainable deliveries in the future. As highlighted in this case, our new energy-efficient vessels can bring significant benefits to our customers, including higher capacity and emission reduction,” Frida Rowland, Commercial Director of AtoB@C Shipping, said.

Last month, AtoB@C Shipping took delivery of Ventumar, the eighth vessel in its pioneering series of twelve plug-in hybrid coasters.

The 5,400 dwt vessel is equipped with advanced battery technology and shore-side electricity solutions, enabling emission-free and quiet port operations.

