Back to overview
Home Green Marine Terntank’s wind/methanol-ready hybrid tanker duo named in China

Terntank’s wind/methanol-ready hybrid tanker duo named in China

Vessels
March 24, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Swedish shipping company Terntank has named the first two wind/methanol-ready tankers in its Hybrid Solution Plus series.

Courtesy of Terntank

The naming ceremony for the newbuild duo – Tern Land and Tern Vik – was held on March 21 at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

Tern Vik will be chartered by North European Oil Trade (NEOT), a Finland-based group specializing in oil and bioproducts sale in the Nordic countries, under the agreement signed in 2023.

To remind, Terntank placed a shipbuilding order for the two 15,000 dwt hybrid tankers at the Chinese shipyard in 2022.

Related Article

Scheduled for delivery in spring 2025, the vessels with 14 cargo tank segregation were designed by Norwegian technology firm Kongsberg and developed from the experience of the previous six Avic series vessels.

In addition to the Hybrid Solution, which enables a zero-emission approach and minimizes harmful pollution in ports located in urban areas, the vessels will be prepared for foldable sails for wind-assisted propulsion and dual-fuel engines, enabling the use of green methanol in the future. 

The design is expected to result in an EEDI between 16-40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements.

Terntank has a total of five Hybrid Solution Plus tankers on order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, with deliveries planned to be completed by 2027.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles