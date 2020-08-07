Australia invests in Saab’s AUV62-AT

August 7, 2020, by Anela Dokso

The Morrison Government is investing around $11 million to acquire AUV62-AT, an advanced anti submarine warfare capability for Defence.

The new AUV62-AT will enhance Australia’s warfighting capabilities.

“This advanced technology training target will simulate submarines and torpedos, providing highly realistic live training scenarios for submariners, aviators and surface vessel combat teams,” said Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds.

“This capability will improve the ADF’s Anti Submarine Warfare proficiencies for more complex operations and environments.”

Navy will partner with Saab Australia to bring the new capability into service, providing opportunities for local industry to contribute to the project.

The AUV62-AT supports ASW operator training and onboard sonar and commandsystems check-ups.

The AUV62-AT can operate in several different modes, enabling it to comply with various sets of training regulations. It can generate realistic submarine noises and echoes, which are transmitted at a precise target strength and over clearly defined distances.

Capable of deceiving any torpedo homing system, the AUV62-AT’s tail system provides forces with a highly qualified tactical training target.

Australian companies, including locally-owned company BlueZone Group, which has facilities in Newcastle, Perth and Melbourne, will have the opportunity to support and manage the operation, repair and maintenance of the AUV62-AT for Defence.