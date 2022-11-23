Avenir completes its first LNG delivery to Finnish Hamina LNG terminal

November 23, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based Avenir LNG has completed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery into the newly commissioned Hamina LNG terminal in Finland.

On 22 November, Avenir LNG provided an update on its social media channels stating that the LNG cargo was loaded by Avenir Supply & Trading onboard its vessel Avenir Aspiration from the Murgardos terminal in Spain.

Courtesy of Avenir LNG

The company added that Avenir Aspiration’s sister ship, Avenir Ascension, is currently sailing towards Hamina for the second unloading.

To remind, Hamina terminal received the first commercial LNG carrier on 22 October, shortly after it had started supplying natural gas to the grid on 6 October, following the cooldown procedure and commissioning tests of the systems and equipment.

“Efficient movement of gas and LNG between EU member states is critical to bolstering energy security across the bloc as a whole. We are pleased to play our part in connecting European member states”, Avenir LNG said.

At the same time, this delivery to Finland is said to further advance the company’s strategy of becoming a leading supplier of LNG across Northern Europe.

The UK company recently signed a deal with Oxelösunds Hamn to build an LNG and BioLNG terminal in the Port of Oxelösund, Sweden.

It also teamed up with Croatian company Prvo Plinarsko Društvo (PPD) on the sale and distribution of LNG from the Krk LNG terminal to Northern Italy and the eastern European countries.