Avenir LNG and Achema in LNG ship delivery to Klaipeda

April 5, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

UK–based small-scale LNG company Avenir LNG and Lithuanian gas supplier Achema have organised the first LNG ship delivery to the small-scale Klaipeda LNG terminal in Lithuania.

Illustration; Courtesy of Klaipedos Nafta

On 1 April, Avenir’s 7,500 cubic metres LNG transport vessel Avenir Aspiration loaded the molecules on behalf of Achema at the FSRU Independence and delivered the cargo to the LNG reloading station.

Polish gas supplier PGNiG bought the LNG. It will distribute it to various customers in the Baltics to secure the energy supply.

The start of the cooperation between the two companies marks an important milestone. It is, furthermore, the start of operations for the vessel in Northwest Europe.

In addition to transport services, the vessel will provide LNG and LBG to various marine bunker customers in the region.

As of April, Lithuania has completely abandoned Russian gas, satisfying all its gas demand through the Klaipeda LNG terminal.

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago Lithuania now independent from Russian gas Posted: 1 day ago

Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG, said the company is looking forward to providing services on the North and Baltic Sea coast.

Mindaugas Navikas, CCO of KN, which operates both FSRU Independence and the Klaipėda LNG, points out that the LNG reloading operation gives even more meaning to the LNG infrastructure in Klaipėda.

“Klaipeda LNG reloading station is designed to supply Baltic and Poland off-grid consumers and LNG fuel stations with energy resources. We believe that Avenir LNG, which has implemented its first small-scale LNG operation in Klaipėda, will together contribute to the common goal of creating value in the growing small-scale regional LNG market,” said Navikas.