Avenir LNG and SSES bunker ZIM’s first LNG-fueled boxship

March 2, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based small-scale LNG company Avenir LNG and Shanghai SIPG Energy Service (SSES), a subsidiary of Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), have delivered LNG to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ first LNG-fueled containership.

Courtesy of Avenir LNG

According to Avenir, the 15,000 TEU ZIM Sammy Ofer was bunkered with LNG on 2 March 2023 at Yangshan Port. The operation was carried out by SSES’ 20,000 cbm bunkering vessel Hai Gang Wei Lai.

The vessel is the first of ten ships ordered by Seaspan as part of a long-term mutual chartering agreement with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. The deliveries of the remaining nine containerships are anticipated to begin in the first half of 2023.

For these vessels, ZIM has also signed a ten-year marine LNG sales and purchase agreement with Shell, valued at more than $1 billion.

ZIM Sammy Ofer entered construction at the end of 2021 at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and it was launched in October last year. It is scheduled to join ZIM’s fleet this year.

The naming ceremony for the LNG-powered vessel was held on 17 February this year.

The first bunkering of the vessel is also said to mark an important milestone for SSES and Avenir LNG’s partnership in promoting decarbonisation and clean energy transition solutions in the shipping and logistics industry.

Zhang Da, General Manager of SSES, said: “In recent years, LNG has rapidly become the new trend of power fuel for international voyages, while green and low-carbon has become the basic consensus and goal for the future development of the port and shipping industry.

“Since the implementation of the Shanghai Port’s bonded LNG bunkering project, it has always been highly valued by the Shanghai Municipal Government, and all relevant departments have given immense support. ZIM, one of the world’s leading shipping companies, is also a long-term partner of Shanghai Port. Under the leadership of SIPG, we will deepen the cooperation with ZIM and explore the sustainable development of green shipping together.”

Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG, added: “We are delighted to have supported our partner SSES in bunkering ZIM’s first LNG-fueled containership in the Port of Shanghai. This is a significant milestone for Avenir as we continue to expand our global bunkering footprint and support the shipping industry’s transition to cleaner fuels.”

Just last week, Avenir LNG conducted Germany’s first direct LNG unloading operation from a transport vessel into trucks.

