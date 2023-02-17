Seaspan names 1st LNG-fueled 15,000 TEU boxship for charter with ZIM

February 17, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Hong Kong-based shipping company Seaspan has held a naming ceremony for the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered 15,000 TEU boxship scheduled for charter with Israel-based shipowner ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

As informed, the naming ceremony took place at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) shipyard in South Korea today (17 February).

As the first of ten vessels ordered by Seaspan as part of a long-term mutual chartering agreement, ZIM Sammy Ofer is equipped with latest technology to ensure the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability.

The vessel was launched in Geoje in October last year.

The construction of the vessel began at the end of 2021, while the deliveries of the remaining nine containerships are anticipated to begin in the first half of 2023.

The LNG-powered ZIM Sammy Ofer is scheduled to join ZIM’s fleet this year under a long-term charter agreement worth $1.8 billion for all ten ships.

For these vessels, ZIM has also signed a ten-year marine LNG sales and purchase agreement with Shell, valued at more than $1 billion.

On the basis that LNG emits ~20% less GHG emissions when compared to conventional marine fuels, using LNG on these ten ships is equivalent to having two out of the ten vessels in the fleet with zero emission, ZIM said in a statement when the agreement was signed.