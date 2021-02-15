AYRO’s wind-assisted propulsion system bags DNV GL’s AIP

February 15, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

French company AYRO has won an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its Oceanwings 3.6.3 wind-assisted propulsion system for ships from DNV GL.

The system is designed to enable ship owners and operators to leverage wind energy to improve the energy balance of individual vessels and fleets, and cut carbon emissions.

AYRO VPLP: Image credit AYRO

The AiP comes on the back of 10 years of research, a first prototype in 2017, and the industrial demonstrator Energy Observer in 2019.

“After a review of the main plans and documents of the Oceanwings 3.6.3 system against the relevant DNV GL rules for the classification of ships, DNV GL was able to issue an AiP statement confirming that no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized,” the company said.

The wind propulsion system is a 363 square meter 2-elements wingsail several of which can be installed on board cargo vessels. AYRO is now manufacturing four Oceanwings to be fitted on Canopée, a RORO vessel under construction.

This hybridization system for the propulsion of ships is applicable for both newbuildings and in the retrofit of existing ships, AYRO said.

“This AiP award is the result of the work of the entire technical team over the past few months. The Oceanwings® 3.6.3 are suitable for most types of cargo vessels. We continue to receive a lot of enquiries and numerous requests for feasibility studies from shipowners and charterers worldwide, for both retrofits and newbuilding projects. Our mission and vision is to support them in designing their vessels as well as fitting and maintaining the Oceanwings in order to help them meet the challenges of competitiveness and GHG emission

reductions. ‘‘ says Ludovic Gérard, CEO.

“National and international regulations, in addition to governmental, customer and public are all increasing pressure on the industry to decarbonize. An AiP can help build confidence in shipowners and operators by demonstrating that new technologies can not only help them improve sustainability, but follow well established, trusted and independent standards,” said Hasso Hoffmeister, Senior Principal Engineer at DNV GL – Maritime.