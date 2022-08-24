Azane wins DNV AiP for first ammonia bunkering terminals

August 24, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Azane Fuel Solutions, a joint venture created by technology company ECONNECT Energy and zero-emission ship project specialist Amon Maritime, has received an approval in principle (AiP) for its ammonia bunkering terminals from classification society DNV.

Courtesy of ECONNECT Energy

As explained, the approval from DNV is a major milestone in establishing the safety protocol for the bunkering of ammonia, enabling the uptake of ammonia as fuel to decarbonise the maritime industry.

Azane Fuel Solutions addresses barriers for shipowners and cargo owners to decarbonise by providing bunkering solutions for the clean ammonia value chain. The AIP is said to be an important step in further verifying readiness for the commercialization of Azane’s proprietary ammonia bunkering terminals prior to commencing construction.

DNV’s AIP is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed requirement framework, confirming the feasibility and soundness of a design with no obstacles that would prevent the concept from being realized.

According to Azane, the approval fits within the larger strategy for the company offorging a new safety protocol for ammonia bunkering in Northern Europe, with plans to expand safe ammonia bunkering globally. ‍

Last year, the Azane shareholders, Amon Maritime and ECONNECT Energy, received support from Norway’s Green Initiative program for the ammonia fuel bunkering network, along with consortium partners.

In April-2022 the company announced that Yara had pre-ordered 15 units to sufficiently cover the Scandinavian market with needed ammonia bunkering infrastructure.

“Safe and efficient bunkering infrastructure is necessary to decarbonise the shipping industry with clean ammonia fuel. We are pleased to note that our partners in Azane Fuel Solutions have now received the approval-in-principle for ammonia bunkering terminals, moving one step closer to construction start,” Magnus Ankarstrand, President of Yara Clean Ammonia, commented.

Following the approval from DNV, Azane and Yara will initiate an approval process with DSB (Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection) to establish several bunkering locations in Norwayand Scandinavia.

“Together with Yara, we are moving as fast as we can to realize carbon free shipping with ammonia fuel,” André Risholm, Chairman of Azane FuelSolutions, said.

The first 1,000 cbm bunkering terminal is scheduled for operation in 2024. The bunkering terminals can be delivered worldwide and are designed to suit the global market.