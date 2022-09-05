Bahri aims to enhance operations with fleet performance monitoring center

September 5, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Saudi Arabian logistics and shipping company Bahri has launched the first phase of its Fleet Performance Monitoring Center (FPMC), set to enhance operations in the areas of speed and consumption, energy efficiency and hull performance.

Bahri aims to develop it into a centralized support system that provides data and analytics-driven guidance which will be used for decision-making regarding technical, safety and crew options.

FPMC utilizes high-frequency data gathered from each vessel’s alarm monitoring, navigation, and cargo systems. It is set to become the main comprehensive central support hub for all of Bahri’s vessel operations.

The crew onboard and the operations team ashore can easily monitor the condition of various equipment and systems. Analytics-driven timely interventions and machine learning anomaly detection tools will also help to pre-empt breakdowns, minimize downtime, enhance predictive maintenance, monitor regulatory compliance, and aid in overall decision-making, Bahri explains.

Phases two and three are due to commence in the upcoming two years. They are expected to contribute to expanding the scope of the center’s operations, further integrating various systems, and developing and refining its analytical dashboards.

“With this first phase now underway, our day-to-day focus at the Fleet Performance Monitoring Center will be on improving the overall performance of Bahri’s vessels through high-frequency data collection and monitoring systems”, said Ahmed Ali AlSubaey, CEO of Bahri.

“This comes as part of our long-term digital transformation strategy that will take our operations to unprecedented levels of efficiency and help us support the Kingdom’s drive for smarter and more sustainable operations across all sectors of the economy.”

Bahri is known as one of the largest owners and operators of very large crude-oil carriers (VLCCs) in the world, and the largest owner of chemical tankers in the Middle East.

The company owns and operates a total of 90 vessels, including 42 VLCCs, 33 chemical and product tankers, 6 multipurpose vessels and 9 dry-bulk carriers.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: