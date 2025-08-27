Baker Hughes tech selection brings Louisiana LNG plant closer to FID

Rendering of an LNG terminal at night
Commonwealth LNG, a firm controlled by the energy-focused alternative investment manager Kimmeridge, has given its blessing for technology by Baker Hughes to be used at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility currently under development in Cameron, Louisiana. 

Rendering of Commonwealth LNG; Source: Commonwealth LNG

According to Commonwealth LNG, the order for six Baker Hughes refrigerant turbo compressors will be placed by Technip Energies, which was hired earlier this month to provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the Commonwealth LNG plant. 

The compressors are described as essential components in the liquefaction process for the 9.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) plant being developed in Louisiana. The developer hopes to take the FID in Q3 2025, followed by the anticipated start of LNG production in 2029.

“As we progress towards FID this year, this is yet another important milestone, in line with Commonwealth LNG’s ambitious goals to deliver responsibly sourced low-emission fuel to domestic and international markets for decades to come,” said Ben Dell, Managing Partner of Kimmeridge and Chairman of Caturus.

The compressors will be powered by Baker Hughes LM9000 gas turbines, said to be the most efficient and powerful aeroderivative gas turbine driver in its class. They can deliver over 73 MW of power with an efficiency of 44%, which translates into lower carbon intensity.

“We’re proud to partner with an advanced technology leader like Baker Hughes for this critical element of the project,” noted Commonwealth President and CEO Farhad Ahrabi. “The LM9000 technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.”

After the UAE’s Mubadala purchased a 24.1% equity stake in Kimmeridge’s subsidiary SoTex HoldCo in early August, the firm rebranded to Caturus. Caturus members, Commonwealth LNG and Caturus Energy, formerly Kimmeridge Texas Gas, say it is the only independent, fully integrated natural gas and LNG export platform in the U.S.

After securing offtake agreements with global players, including GlencoreJERA, and Petronas, the project recently received a final order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), upholding the terminal’s export authorization.

