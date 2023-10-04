Baker Hughes to supply e-LNG systems for ADNOC Ruwais LNG project

October 4, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

U.S. energy technology company Baker Hughes has received a letter of award from ADNOC Gas, for and on behalf of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), to provide two electric liquefaction (e-LNG) systems for the Ruwais LNG project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Baker Hughes said the LNG trains will be driven by its 75-megawatt BRUSH electric motor technology and feature the company’s compressor technology, making Ruwais LNG one of the first all-electric LNG projects in the Middle East and one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities in the world. The overall production capacity of the trains is expected to be 9.6 million tons per annum.

Ganesh Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President of Industrial and Energy Technology at Baker Hughes, commented: “This award represents an important milestone for Baker Hughes in the LNG market and demonstrates the strength of our portfolio, which we strategically expanded through the BRUSH Power Generation acquisition in 2022.”

“Over the next decade, electrification will play a critical role in the energy transition, enabling further reduction of the carbon emissions footprint of natural gas. We are incredibly honored that ADNOC Gas, for and on behalf of ADNOC, has chosen Baker Hughes as a trusted partner to support their vision to increase LNG production while further decarbonizing their operations.”

Baker Hughes highlighted that the award continues the positive demand momentum in 2023 for Baker Hughes’ gas technology equipment portfolio after securing several major LNG orders throughout the year.

To note, the Ruwais LNG project award is a continuation of the Baker Hughes-ADNOC partnership. In May 2023, the two majors signed an agreement to accelerate the development and commercialization of technology solutions for green and low-carbon hydrogen, as well as graphene.

At the time, ADNOC said it will collaborate with Baker Hughes as a strategic partner to study and pilot the deployment of innovative solutions from Baker Hughes’ hydrogen portfolio. Those include new growth stage decarbonization technologies Baker Hughes has invested in across the graphene, methane pyrolysis and next-generation electrolysis spaces.