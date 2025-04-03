Balmoral Comtec invests $1.3M in wave and current simulation facility

Balmoral Comtec has invested £1 million (approximately $1.3M) in a new Wave and Current Simulation Facility at Balmoral Business Park in Aberdeen.
April 3, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Balmoral Comtec, part of Balmoral Group, has invested £1 million (approximately $1.3M) in a new wave and current simulation facility at Balmoral Business Park in Aberdeen. 

Source: Balmoral Comtec. Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

According to Balmoral Comtec, the facility is designed to simulate surface, subsea, and seabed conditions for testing offshore wind, solar, and other subsea systems in dynamic water environments.

The facility, partially funded by a £74,000 contribution from Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), aims to support the renewable energy transition by enhancing technology validation and development.

The facility will play an important role in enhancing the performance and design validation of HexDefence, Balmoral’s scour protection product launched in 2023, offering operators an alternative to traditional rock dumping. This investment follows approximately £2 million already spent on HexDefence’s development, including prototyping, design, and testing.

“The launch of the Wave and Current Simulation Facility marks a pivotal step in our ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions and advancing renewable technology,” said Fraser Milne, Projects and Engineering Director at Balmoral Comtec.

“This cutting-edge resource allows us to provide unmatched testing capabilities that will benefit not only our HexDefence projects but also the wider offshore energy sector.”

Source: Balmoral Comtec

Beyond renewables, the facility will support oil and gas and other marine industries requiring advanced simulation environments. Balmoral also plans to open the facility to third-party users, expanding its commercial reach.

“This region is creating an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurial support for firms building the energy system of tomorrow. As part of that effort, this simulation facility will play a valued role in helping to test and de-risk technologies before coming to market for wide-scale deployment in areas including offshore wind,” added Freda Miller, Supply Chain Program Manager at ETZ.

