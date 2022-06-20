Back to overview
Baltic Pipe passes another technical acceptance

June 20, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Technical acceptance of the first stage of the gas compressor station expansion in Odolanów, Poland, for the Baltic Pipe has been completed, according to the project’s social media update.

This part of the project included two compressor units with accompanying infrastructure and construction objects while technical acceptance of the second stage and final acceptance of the entire plant are pending, the update states.

According to GAZ-SYSTEM, the compressor station in Odolanów is the largest of the built and extended compressor stations in the framework of the Baltic Pipe.

At the beginning of the month, the Polish operator completed the technical acceptance of the Ciecierzyce – Lwówek gas pipeline in Poland, one of the onshore sections of the project, ahead of schedule after 18 months of construction.

Danish transmission system operator Energinet announced at the end of April that it had completed all work on the Baltic Pipe project in the North Sea.

The 274-kilometre Baltic Pipe is scheduled for full commissioning on 1 January 2023 at full annual capacity of up to 10 BCM.

