Beihai Shipbuilding cuts steel for CMB’s ammonia-ready bulker

February 27, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding has launched the construction of CMB’s ammonia-ready 210,000 dwt bulk carrier.

Image credit Beihai Shipbuilding

The Capesize bulker is part of a contract the Belgian shipowner signed with the shipyard in January last year. The deal was described as the world’s first order for ammonia-ready Capesize bulkers. The ships are being built for CMB’s sister firm Bocimar under a contract that is expected to reach up to ten vessels.

Beihai said that the project represents a shift for the company into the construction of new vessel types featuring alternative fuels, building on the experience of constructing ships powered by LNG.

In addition to an innovative propulsion system, the vessel design will feature a number of energy-saving features, including optimized hull shape and overall layout of the hull structure and equipment. The ships will be 300 meters long and 25.2 meters wide. They will be fitted with two 3,000 cmb ammonia fuel storage tanks and will be compliant with the IMO Tier III regulations.

Meanwhile, CMB’s cleantech arm CMB.TECH has teamed up with Swiss marine power company WinGD to install ammonia dual-fuel X72DF engines on the ten x 210,000 DWT bulk carriers set for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

WinGD said that the new engines will be based on the X92B engine, as its fuel efficiency makes it an ideal starting point for developing large-bore ammonia-fuelled engines.

Under the joint development project, CMB.TECH will support WinGD in establishing its ammonia-fuelled engine concept, tapping into its insight into alternative fuels and large marine and industrial applications that run on hydrogen and ammonia.