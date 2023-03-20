Belgian offshore surveying company opens first US office

March 20, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Belgium-based provider of offshore survey services GEOxyz has opened its first office in the United States.

Geo Ocean III vessel (Courtesy of GEOxyz)

The new office is located in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and will serve as GEOxyz’s U.S. headquarters. It will be led by Vice President U.S., Douglas Forbes, and Director U.S., Leeron Tagger.

According to GEOxyz, the office will enable the company to provide its survey services closer to clients working in the U.S. region and establish new connections with local representatives.

It is also expected to allow the company the expansion of operations and to better serve the renewable energy industry and offshore wind projects on the East Coast.

“The renewable energy industry in the US is an important market in full expansion and we are thrilled to establish a presence here,” said Patrick Reyntjens, CEO of GEOxyz.

“We have extensive experience in offshore surveying and we are eager to provide our services to support the development of new offshore wind farms on the East Coast.”

In April last year, GEOxyz acquired a new hybrid survey vessel in a move that came as part of the company’s focus on delivering the next generation of geo-data acquisition solutions.

In terms of most recent news, it was reported today that the Belgian company secured a contract with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) for the execution of metocean campaigns at offshore wind energy search areas in the Netherlands.

