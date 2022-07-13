Berge Bulk ship duo to receive Anemoi rotor sails

July 13, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based dry bulk vessel owner Berge Bulk has signed agreements with the UK-based wind-assisted propulsion provider Anemoi Marine Technologies to supply and fit two bulkers with rotor sails.

Courtesy of Berge Bulk/Anemoi

The first vessel, Berge Neblina, a 388,000 dwt Valemax ore carrier built in 2012, was made ‘wind-ready’ earlier this year.

The structural integration required prior to installing the technology was carried out during a scheduled dry dock. Four of Anemoi’s large folding deployment rotor sails will be installed to improve vessel performance.

Folding rotor sails can be lowered from the vertical to mitigate the impact on air draught and cargo handling operations. This flexible “wind-ready” approach has been taken to align with vessel availability and Anemoi’s production slots.

The same approach has been taken with the second vessel, Berge Mulhacen, a 2017-built 210k dwt Newcastlemax bulk carrier, which will also receive four folding rotor sails. Plan approval has been obtained for both ships from DNV.

“We’re committed to continuous innovation and exploring cleaner, greener energy sources. Wind propulsion is an option we have explored previously in other formats, and we firmly believe it can help achieve our decarbonisation commitments,” Paolo Tonon, Technical Director at Berge Bulk, said.

“The partnership with Anemoi commenced with in-depth engineering simulations to find the best possible technical and commercial solution. Therefore, we are pleased to be rolling out their rotor sail technology on our vessels.”

Berge Bulk is committed to developing and deploying commercially viable deep-sea zero-emission vessels by 2030.

“I’m delighted to be announcing this partnership with Berge Bulk. It is a further confirmation that forward-thinking shipowners are turning to wind-assisted propulsion to help them achieve their environmental objectives – and it proves, once again, that rotor sails are a realistic and workable solution that results in significant carbon savings,” Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies, commented.

Rotor sails are large mechanical sails that harness the renewable power of the wind to reduce emissions and fuel consumption on commercial ships when driven to spin. Anemoi predicts that the four-rotor system will save Berge Bulk 1200-1500 metric tons of fuel per vessel each year.

Last month, Berge Bulk also opted for another wind-assisted propulsion solution for one of its vessels. Under the deal, it will equip its Newscastlemax bulker Berge Olympus with a wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings developed by Norwegian technology company Yara Marine Technologies and the UK-based marine engineering consultancy BAR Technologies.