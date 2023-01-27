BIO-UV books 31 pct increase in BWTS sales

January 27, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

French ballast water treatment systems producer BIO-UV Group has reported a 31% increase in revenues from its maritime business segment, contributing to full-year consolidated revenues of €51.5m for the 2022 financial year.

The Euronext Paris listed company confirmed the sale of more than 200 BIO-SEA ballast water treatment systems throughout the course of the year, with potential sales going into the 2023/2024 period remaining high.

Benoît Gillmann, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of BIO-UV Group said 2022 was another year of very strong growth for BIO-UV Group, for both the Land and Marine divisions.

Related Article Posted: 7 months ago BIO-UV Group completes its first full turnkey BWTS project Posted: 7 months ago

“The BIO-UV Group is holding its course for strong growth despite rough seas thanks to the dedication and efficiency of its staff.

“Ultimately, targets were exceeded with €1.5 million more in sales than the €50 million we had anticipated. This is well above the roadmap figure announced in 2018 at the time of the IPO,” Gillman said.

“More than ever, we intend to focus on our strategic areas: recreation, wastewater recovery (“REUSE”), maritime, aquaculture, and industry.”

BIO-UV Group manufactures, delivers and services BIO-SEA ballast water treatment units for flow rates ranging from 13m3/h up to 2100m3/h. The company offers complete turnkey BWTS services with installations on containerships, bulk carriers, multi-cargo vessels, cruiseships, passenger ferries, offshore vessels, naval ships and mega-yachts.