BOA Sub C gets busy in the North Sea

January 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian offshore contractor BOA OCV has secured a new contract for the subsea construction vessel BOA Sub C with who it describes as a “large international contractor”.

The scope of the contract includes construction and decommissioning projects in the North Sea.

Commencement is expected in May for a firm period of 150 days plus options which, if declared, will keep the vessel utilized into the second quarter of 2023.

Boa Sub C comes with a 400-ton AHC main crane supported by the 30-ton AHC auxiliary crane, both OI Millennium WROVs and the 2,500-ton carousel.

The 2007-built vessel is capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

Most recently, Boa Sub C worked for DEME, providing W2W and accommodation services, grouting and ROV inspections at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France.

