BOA Deep C booked for subsea project offshore India

December 3, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Norway-based offshore contractor BOA OCV has won a contract in Asia for its subsea construction vessel BOA Deep C.

The company did not disclose details about the customer but did say that the contract covers a subsea project offshore India.

The contract, scheduled to commence in 4Q 2021, will keep the vessel utilised towards the middle of 2022, including options.

Earlier this year, BOA Deep C was hired by Beacon Offshore for the subsea project in the Gulf of Thailand.

The 119-metre DP3 vessel comes equipped with 250t AHC plus 30t AHC auxiliary crane and sports two 2,000-metre rated Oceaneering Millennium Plus remotely operated vehicles.