Bolloré Logistics becomes member of Shippers’ Coalition for Low Carbon Maritime Transport

August 24, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Bolloré Logistics, France-based transport and logistics business, has joined the Shippers’ Coalition for Low Carbon Maritime Transport (Association des Chargeurs pour un Transport Maritime Décarboné).

This association represents shippers whose goal is to encourage the industrial use of alternative propulsion solutions, such as wind-assisted propulsion.

Through this membership, Bolloré Logistics is providing its support to solutions that use wind-assisted propulsion as a means of reducing shipping’s CO2 emissions.

“Bolloré Logistics is a leader in global maritime transport. That is why it is essential that we play an active role in decarbonising maritime freight transport. Maritime transport of goods accounted for 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 and is set to reach 10% by 2050. By joining this association, we want to be proactive and to head in this direction for the long term”, said Irwin Lefebvre, Bolloré Logistics’ Ocean Procurement Director.

The coalition put out a call for tenders in early February 2022 for operating transatlantic routes between Europe and North America using essentially wind-powered container ships. They will begin in 2024 with the aim of cutting CO 2 emissions in half compared to conventional shipping.

Wind-assist and primary wind propulsion have a great potential when it comes to decarbonizing the shipping industry, especially in the context of the EEXI and CII regulations coming into force next year as they can help vessels reduce fuel consumption and improve their carbon footprint.

The decision to join the coalition is in line with the company’s own ESG ambitions as well as the growing pressure from the customer side for a greener supply chain.

Last year, Bolloré Logistics announced plans to reduce CO2 emissions from maritime transport through the use of alternative fuels such as LNG biogas and Biofuel. The option was offered for one-off and regular shipments across all geographical areas under the SEAalternative promoting a sustainable supply chain.